Drag Storytime Performer Speaks to Statement by Nelson Police

The Nelson Police Department's recent statement on alleged incidents stemming from a postponed drag story-time children's event were well received by one individual, close to the heart of the story.

Birkley Valks was attacked for his efforts online but tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that he expects the Nelson Public Library will have faced even more threats.

Valks says there's no room for hate speech or threats of any kind, but the possibility of charges would certainly mean a lot:

“I think that should be taken very seriously. As far as our community; I think it would mean the world because then at least we would know that we’re being backed by law enforcement and actually feel, or hopefully, some of us might actually start to feel safer….”

“I honestly think that the majority of the Nelson City Police Department are good. I mean there’s always room for improvement with anybody but I think they mean well and I really truly hope that they are going to follow by with their statement and actually investigate these threats.”

Valks is continuing to be attacked online in what he says feels like a never-ending stream of hateful rhetoric, but there is some good news:

“The initial (Facebook) post that created my concern regarding all of this, the photos of my children and family were taken down. That’s not to say that there aren’t still three of four other posts with pictures of my children still up, but it’s nice to see that they are making some headway.”

He adds that it's important to lead with love and maintain a sense of community through all of this.