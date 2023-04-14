Drug Alert Issued for Interior Health Region
(Image provided by Interior Health)
Both Interior Health and the BC Centre for Disease Control are issuing a Drug Alert for our entire Health Region.
A substance sold as cocaine is connected with multiple overdose incidents and fatalities across Interior Health as it contains fentanyl.
The white powder poses a high risk of fatal overdose, as well as amnesia, sleepiness, nodding out for long periods of time and more.
The alert is in effect until April 20th.
-
Castlegar Weather Forecaster Addresses March Weather, Current PatternsLast month saw the lowest mean monthly temperature recorded in at least the past decade at 1.9 degrees. The mean monthly temperature combines both the average lowest and highest temperatures throughout March.
-
Castlegar Launches OCP Renewal ProcessOCP's guide how a community evolves over ten years but the City of Castlegar typically only hears from 5% of residents when in engaging in community planning.
-
Kootenay Bat Program Addresses First BC Case of Disease-Causing FungusThe fungus was detected in bat excrement around Grand Forks. The syndrome has already spread to 38 states and eight provinces, putting three bat species on Canada's endangered list to date.
-
RDKB Activates EOC to Level 1, Christina Lake Mudslide Closes HighwayThe high water is expected to remain for a couple of days and Creekside Park and the footbridge are closed until further notice.
-
Sidewalk Patio Talks Resume in Grand Forks, NelsonGrand Forks City Council is set to consider the fate of downtown sidewalk patios this upcoming Monday, April 17th. On the other side of the Paulson Pass, Nelson City Council is set to discuss their own Sidewalk Café Expansion and Bylaw Review tonight, April 11th.
-
Krestova Regional Park Celebrates Soft OpeningChair of Krestova Regional Park Fund Raising Committee John Bullock says a group met on the edge of the property privately, ahead of a public opening once amenities are in place. This is the second largest property run by the RDCK at 55 hectares
-
Nelson Council Hears Update on Proposed Cube 2.0 Climbing FacilityLast year saw the City lease a parcel at 810-10th Street for the proposed Cube 2.0 facility, set to include Olympic-standard 50-feet-tall walls and bouldering.
-
Man Charged in Grand Forks Bank Robbery Elects Trial Without JuryBriaden Rosch is charged for Robbery and Motor Vehicle Theft for offences on April 21st 2022.
-
KBRFR Responds to Wednesday Shed Fire in FruitvaleThe ATV was completely destroyed, while most of the shed and contents were salvaged. The fire is not considered suspicious and saw no reported injuries.