Drug Alert Issued for Interior Health Region

(Image provided by Interior Health)

Both Interior Health and the BC Centre for Disease Control are issuing a Drug Alert for our entire Health Region.

A substance sold as cocaine is connected with multiple overdose incidents and fatalities across Interior Health as it contains fentanyl.

The white powder poses a high risk of fatal overdose, as well as amnesia, sleepiness, nodding out for long periods of time and more.

The alert is in effect until April 20th.