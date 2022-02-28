Economic Conditions of Arts Sector Presented to Nelson Council

Nelson City Council heard a presentation last week, February 22nd, regarding cross-organizational efforts to study economic conditions of the area's arts, culture and heritage sector.

Nelson artists made between 20% and 25% less than projected in 2020 with an average of between $30,000 and $40,000. They also contributed between $14.2 and $24.4-million to the local GDP in that time frame.

Councillor Rik Logtenberg wonders what can be done regionally to create a healthy flow of artistry that still benefits Nelson without housing the artists in City limits:

“One thing I’ve heard quite a bit about is the sort of increasing gentrification of Nelson in particular, and as that kind of process of gentrification the artists in particular seem to get pushed out of the gentrifying community and then they move further out and further out…. And yet it seems to me that Nelson being the tourist hub; this is where the sales would happen. Even if the artists are getting pushed out…. Even if they’re not residents they’re still our artists if this is where they sell their work….”

Councillor Keith Page also chimed in:

“One of the things I hear a lot about is the loss of creative studio space or artist specific space to generate…. Has that been coming up with the working group...? Because of course our housing market has been super-hot as well….”

Presenters say the problem is more to do with suitable living space than working space, with housing remaining the main barrier. Councillor Page also stressed the importance of developing a long term strategy for the Arts and Culture sector:

“Nelson is Nelson and all of the windfalls that we receive as this beautiful town are a consequence of the diverse arts and culture community that really gives us a very specific brand and global awareness.”

Presenters refer to Vancouver's efforts to dedicate artist specific housing, adding that ramping up rural transportation services could also help boost the sector. The report notes inconsistent COVID-19 impacts highlight the sector's resilience and already precarious nature.