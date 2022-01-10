Economic Development Task Force Presents to Rossland Council

One of two delegations to Rossland City Council just before the New Year heard from Chair of the City's Economic Development Task Force.

Mayor Kathy Moore explains the Task Force is seeking direction on where to next focus their efforts, following input from local businesses:

“And they’ve heard different things that the community is interested in and one of them was kind of a graphic rendition of our tax raise analysis which helps people understand really that Rossland is quite an affordable place to live when you see it mapped out….”

“Affordability and short term rentals were a hot topic and we did discuss…. We did make a move on short term rentals in the meeting we actually put a moratorium on short term rental applications moving forward because Council is going to review our short term rental policy in the New Year.”

Mayor Moore says one question from the Task Force was on Council's taste for improved broadband services:

“You know we’re hearing mixed messages about that. Some of it’s just better reliability and some of it’s faster and with the change of more people working from home and more people coming to the community; that’s a big one.”

Presenters say little has changed in Rossland since fibre was installed downtown five years ago. Moore says a Volunteer Coordination Effort is another potential project Council is excited about, adding there’s also a taste for Improved Daycare Services with the Task Force citing roughly 100 spots for 700 children in the community. She adds Council is seeking additional volunteers for the Economic Development Task Force and anyone interested in joining is encouraged to reach out.