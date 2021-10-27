Electric Vehicle Charger Draft Agreement Approved in Grand Forks

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations look to be on the way for Grand Forks.

Grand Forks City Council approved a draft agreement in principal with Fortis BC last Monday, October 18th, and authorized staff to execute said agreement once any remaining technical details and statutory requirements are resolved. Fortis was successful in grant funding earlier this year to install two electric vehicle chargers and the draft agreement sets rates at a cost-recovery basis thanks to those funds.

“We certainly need the charging and there’s only one I think every Regional District office, as you drive through Rock Creek you see them there at the Riverside Centre, you see them everywhere….” says Councillor Cathy Korolek.

The original City owned Vehicle Chargers were destroyed in a matter of four days last year. There are ten terms included in the draft agreement, that show Fortis would be responsible for all maintenance on the charging equipment. The installation by Fortis is set to include a roughly $50,000 investment into electrical utility infrastructure upgrades at the proposed location and staff plans install additional electrical conduits for the Art Gallery and Visitor Center building. Upgrades would significantly reduce costs to the taxpayer for the electrical upgrades in the future.

The City hopes to have chargers active and ready by year-end.