Encampment Removal Addressed to Castlegar City Council
Last week's Regular Castlegar City Council meeting addressed homeless camp clean-up efforts along Canadian Pacific’s railways.
Castlegar and District Community Services Society helped clean seven camps, including some in the railroad's right of way, after ensuring any occupants were given some notice.
Corporate Manager Tracey Butler gave council the run-down:
“Our contractor made sure that all the shopping carts went back to the appropriate businesses and not only did they clean up the camps but they cleaned along the rail. All the garbage that had been strewn either from bears or from those camps, so they did a great job.”
“I just want to say that C-P-Rail has been awesome with this clean-up and they are actually footing the bill so yeah they’ve been great to work with.” adds Butler
Councillor Brian Bogle says space along Sixth Avenue could also use some attention:
“… Pieces of metal and spikes and yeah it’s been there for probably a year and a half, maybe two years….”
Just one of seven homeless camps was occupied at the time.
-
Grand Forks Council Disapproves Rezoning to Permit U-Haul ProposalA Public Hearing just before the Regular Meeting heard from a representative of U-Haul, but that didn't stop Council from blocking the proposed zoning amendment for 1980-68th Avenue.
-
David Eby Speaks to Weekend Stop in the KootenaysThe former Vancouver-Point Grey MLA and Minister responsible for Housing was BC's longest serving Attorney General over the last 30 years at the time of his resignation from cabinet, to pursue leadership of the NDP.
-
Rossland Council Approves Funding Childcare StudyThe study is set to survey Rossland families' childcare needs, employer's perspectives as to childcare availability impacts, review current options and much more.
-
New Grand Forks Cat Shelter Location Moves one Step Closer to RealityThe Boundary Helping Hands Feline Rescue Society was incorporated as a non-profit in late 2020 and currently operates out of a Johnsons Flats property.
-
Castlegar Airport Records 93% Reliability Through JulyThe parking situation is one item on the Airport Manager’s to-do list, but Habrych says it won't be a cheap project. Both airport internet speed and video surveillance services have also seen recent upgrades.
-
Castlegar Mayor Not Seeking Re-ElectionMayor Duff says he'll still be carrying out his remaining term to the best of his ability. He blames Sarcoidosis, a lung disease, for the unfortunate stop in the road
-
Double Attempted-Robbery Suspect Arrested in Grand ForksPolice were initially dispatched to a Central Avenue gas station shortly after 8:30PM, August 15th, and once on scene found an individual filing a second report to Extra Foods.
-
Rossland Council Talks Green Bins, Organics CollectionThe City had hoped all residential program participants would get bear resistant bins but constraints such as funding are instead seeing a mix of 80-litre critter proof bins and 120-litre bear resistant bins.
-
Castlegar Suspicious Death Confirmed HomicideThe victim is being identified as 51-year old Jean-Luc Noel Levesque, who had no fixed address but was known to travel between a number of local communities.