Encampment Removal Addressed to Castlegar City Council

Last week's Regular Castlegar City Council meeting addressed homeless camp clean-up efforts along Canadian Pacific’s railways.

Castlegar and District Community Services Society helped clean seven camps, including some in the railroad's right of way, after ensuring any occupants were given some notice.

Corporate Manager Tracey Butler gave council the run-down:

“Our contractor made sure that all the shopping carts went back to the appropriate businesses and not only did they clean up the camps but they cleaned along the rail. All the garbage that had been strewn either from bears or from those camps, so they did a great job.”

“I just want to say that C-P-Rail has been awesome with this clean-up and they are actually footing the bill so yeah they’ve been great to work with.” adds Butler

Councillor Brian Bogle says space along Sixth Avenue could also use some attention:

“… Pieces of metal and spikes and yeah it’s been there for probably a year and a half, maybe two years….”

Just one of seven homeless camps was occupied at the time.