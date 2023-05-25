EOC Director Addresses Decreasing River Levels in RDKB

Storms through the long weekend did not greatly impact Boundary river levels, which are forecasted to gradually decrease over the next couple of weeks.

RDKB Emergency Operations Centre Director Mark Stephens says we're at a turning point:

“We are rescinding all evacuation alerts within the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and Village of Midway so that represents 597 addresses across the region.”

A few evacuation orders remain in Area D, rural Grand Forks: one on Edwards Road and six in Manly Meadows.

Stephens says water levels were closely monitored through long weekend storms:

“Fortunately most of the snow had already melted in our region so we didn’t have too big of a rain on snow event like we had earlier in May. So we expected a little bit of a rise in rivers and we did realize that but it wasn’t anything that we hadn’t seen this year so far.”

“We have seen the water levels rescinding and decreasing across the region. We’ve seen about a 12 inch drop already in the water levels and looking at the forecast we would expect to see about the same over the next 24 hour period with a continued drop over the next week.” he adds

Residents can find safe removal details for protective sandbags online to ensure they’re properly disposed of.