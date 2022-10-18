Everett Baker Addresses Election Win in Grand Forks

(Image on file from conference with former BC Liberal cabinet minister Kevin Falcon)

Everett Baker is moving from Grand Forks City Councillor to the City’s newest Mayor.

Mayor-Elect Baker tells Bounce Radio that he's still comprehending Saturday's results:

“It’s a little but surreal I think. I don’t know if it’s really kicked in yet that now I’m the Mayor of Grand Forks. I certainly was humbled and grateful Saturday evening for the community’s tremendous support.”

Baker spent Saturday night at the Perley School with other candidates:

“We bated our breath waiting for the numbers. My daughter Christine-Ann and my wife Deb was with me and there we waited. The numbers came up and I was pleased.”

“It is a privilege and an honor to be able to cast a ballot, you know in some countries that’s not possible, but in ours it is and if you take the right to do that, good on you…. Overall as long as you vote you’re a winner in my opinion. So no matter whether your candidate was elected or not, when we’re elected we represent everyone in communities…. We’re not just there to represent those that voted for us.” he adds

The third time's the charm for Mayor-elect-Baker who wracked up more votes than all three of the other Mayoral candidates combined in this third campaign for Mayor.

Baker fell just 56-votes short of a win back in his 2018 race for Mayor, but has sat on Grand Forks City Council since the 2019 by-election.

He thanks the election staff, everyone who voted and the families of all candidates, who he says generally pay a price when a family member runs in an election.