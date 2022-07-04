Family Donates Slocan Lake Wetland to NCC

(Image: Bonanza Marsh by Ryan Durand, Nature Conservancy of Canada)

The Alvarez family is donating forests and wetlands on Slocan Lake to protect the diverse wildlife and sensitive ecosystems that reside there.

The five-hectare plot goes to the Nature Conservancy of Canada after the Alvarez Family bought it back in the 60's to prevent development. Pierre Alvarez tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that the spot is located on the front end of a wetland complex at northern Slocan Lake:

“It encompasses the waterfront of the Bonanza Creek as it empties in, it’s got a large water-land and a large woodland that’s part of it. It is a component of the Bonanza Corridor which has been a priority for conservation and restoration by a lot of the local conservation groups for a number of years.”

“It’s a corridor for Grizzly Bear, Elk, Deer (and) it contains a piece of Kokanee Salmon spawning grounds. But those are the big species; there are also some very, very small (and) endangered species and plants that if not microscopic are close to microscopic.”

“They (Nature Conservancy of Canada) will do base-line inventories to make sure that they have a good sense of what’s on the landscape. They will do inventories of a number of endangered and protected species on site. They will have a look to see if there is any remediation work that needs to be done….”

Wetlands like Bonanza Marsh are key carbon sinks that help retain and filter the water we rely on. This land borders the Snk’mip Marsh Sanctuary, which protects the upper reaches of the marsh complex.