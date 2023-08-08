Fire Crews Action Castlegar Blaze, More Sparked Across the Region
A number of wildfires were sparked across the region this weekend, including the Davidson Brook wildfire near Castlegar, discovered Saturday evening.
Castlegar, Robson and Ootischenia Fire Departments are all battling the over two-hectare blaze which is expected to stay contained within a fire-guarded area.
The fire west of the 1100 block of Columbia Avenue is expected to be human-caused.
Fire-fighting efforts include the use of helicopters and water bombers, so people are asked to stay clear when they are filling up.
The Castlegar Fire Department thanks everyone supporting their efforts to contain the wildfire and keep the community safe, as well as local businesses for donations of cold drinks and food.
A handful of other new blazes across the region include the Baker FSR fire on the Paulson, the Ringrose Creek fire south of Slocan and the West Kokanee fire north of Nelson, all of which are listed as being under one-hectare and suspected to be caused by lightning.
There are also a number of larger wildfires north of Nakusp, including the Henry Creek fire at 707 hectares and the St Leon Creek fire at 187 Hectares.
Find more details using the BC Wildfire Service Wildfires Map.
-
Weather Forecaster Speaks to Current Trends and July 2023 StatsLast month was hot and dry with 10% of normal precipitation and a mean monthly temperature of 22.8 degrees.
-
Trail Homeless Shelter Proposed for Riverside AvenueThe shelter with up to 25-beds is slated for land between the Old Bridge and the Columbia River Skywalk.
-
BC Wildfire Service Actions New Fires, Davidson Brook Blaze Being HeldVisit the BC Wildfire Service Map for the latest on fires across the region.
-
Police Respond to Arson Fire, Man Arrested at Music FestivalThe bridge in Genelle, north of Lower China Creek Road, saw extensive damage to the rail system and bridge estimated to cost one-million dollars.
-
Trail RCMP Shares August Long Weekend Travel TipsICBC statistics suggest that on average, two people lose their lives and 562 are injured in over 2000 crashes this long weekend in BC every year. That includes 78 people injured in over 350 crashes for the Southern Interior.
-
Castlegar Hearing Addresses Land Use Changes for Blueberry ProposalThe initial concept for the project involved Health Canada regulated, indoor, micro cannabis cultivation and processing but permitted land-uses have been altered citing community concerns.
-
Trail RCMP Responds to Disturbance at Hospital, moreAn incident last Thursday, July 27th, was one of the more unusual calls received regarding alleged street drug use. The next day, Friday July 28th, a 40-year old Fruitvale man was arrested for causing a disturbance at the hospital.
-
Angling Reduced Across Kootenay RegionWater temperatures peaking at roughly 20-degrees has demonstrated harmful and sometimes lethal effects on fish; any that are released after being caught can struggle to recover.
-
Kootenay Bat Project Coordinator Speaks to 2023 Counts and VolunteersTwo counts in June and two additional counts in July and August annually monitor local bat populations as the threat of White Nose Syndrome draws near.