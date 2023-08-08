Fire Crews Action Castlegar Blaze, More Sparked Across the Region

A number of wildfires were sparked across the region this weekend, including the Davidson Brook wildfire near Castlegar, discovered Saturday evening.

Castlegar, Robson and Ootischenia Fire Departments are all battling the over two-hectare blaze which is expected to stay contained within a fire-guarded area.

The fire west of the 1100 block of Columbia Avenue is expected to be human-caused.

Fire-fighting efforts include the use of helicopters and water bombers, so people are asked to stay clear when they are filling up.

The Castlegar Fire Department thanks everyone supporting their efforts to contain the wildfire and keep the community safe, as well as local businesses for donations of cold drinks and food.

A handful of other new blazes across the region include the Baker FSR fire on the Paulson, the Ringrose Creek fire south of Slocan and the West Kokanee fire north of Nelson, all of which are listed as being under one-hectare and suspected to be caused by lightning.

There are also a number of larger wildfires north of Nakusp, including the Henry Creek fire at 707 hectares and the St Leon Creek fire at 187 Hectares.

Find more details using the BC Wildfire Service Wildfires Map.