Flood Watch Advisory Issued for West Kootenays

River and stream levels continue to rise and the BC River Forecast Centre has upgraded the West Kootenay's High Streamflow Advisory to a Flood Watch.

The RDCK says the region-wide Flood Watch is a step above the High Streamflow Advisory issued Sunday and is due to rising snow-melt rates and forecasted rain. It specifically highlights the Kaslo River below Kemp Creek, the Slocan River near Crescent Valley, as well as both Creston and Nelson-area tributaries.

RDCK residents are urged to stay clear of fast flowing waterways and potentially unstable riverbanks, as well as prepare for unexpected events or emergencies. You should also report any landslides or floods to the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre.

Find more details online and ensure you're registered for Emergency Alerts through the Voyent Alert! app.