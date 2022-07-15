Founders Day Returns to Greenwood

Founders Day is back in Greenwood this weekend to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the incorporation of Canada's smallest city.

The occasion also marks 80 years since the internment of Japanese Canadians in World War 2. The former copper mining town took in 1200 Japanese Canadians in 1942 before internment ended in 1949, helping build the community with Greenwood locals.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom has heard from with Founders Day Coordinator Janet Matsalla:

“We were not open during the pandemic, we’ve been closed for two years now so we’re excited to get the party started in Greenwood…. Greenwood is hustling and bustling right now and we’re just going to add to all the excitement.”

“When we had the 120th birthday celebration we had, for a two day event, just over 3000 people and we’re expecting to at least double that this year.”

“We’ve got the laughing loggers, we’ve got free admission which is a bonus. Everybody has been cooped up for two plus years and we’re just excited to have everyone join us in celebrating Greenwood’s birthday.”

Other activates include pancake breakfasts on Saturday and Sunday, gold panning and live entertainment. Admission is free and the event is held at Greenwood's Lions Park off Highway-3.