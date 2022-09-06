Friday Grass Fire Extinguished in Nelson
(Image provided by Nelson Fire & Rescue Services)
A grass fire in Nelson early Friday afternoon, September 2nd, was extinguished thanks to fast-thinking bystanders, Nelson Police and four members of Nelson Fire & Rescue.
Fire officials caught word at 1:15PM and took control after the initial flame front was knocked down with fire extinguishers.
It's believed the six-metre by six-metre blaze originated in an unapproved camp site and aggressively burned dry grasses between Stanley Street and CPR rail-tracks.
Nelson Fire & Rescue reminds residents there are always year-round bans on camp and cooking fires within city limits.
-
KISS Founder Reflects on Overdose Awareness Day, Local VigilThe Kootenay Insurrection for Safe Supply Founder claims the government knows how to fix this crisis, yet the onus has fallen on impacted communities. Next on Griffith’s list is developing a pilot to offer a safe supply compassion club in Nelson.
-
Trail RCMP Weekly Report Spans MVI, Break and Enter, moreIn one instance Trail RCMP responded to word from a monitoring company on Saturday, August 20th, regarding a 33-year old Trail man violating his order to remain in his Green Avenue residence.
-
Peace Climate Advocate Rolls Through Nelson on Cross-Canada ExpeditionDavid Ligouy has travelled over 40-thousand kilometres all over the world since 2008, including in Europe, and his current trip from Argentina to Montreal saw him roll through Nelson this past Wednesday on a solar-powered trike.
-
Grand Forks Council Disapproves Rezoning to Permit U-Haul ProposalA Public Hearing just before the Regular Meeting heard from a representative of U-Haul, but that didn't stop Council from blocking the proposed zoning amendment for 1980-68th Avenue.
-
Encampment Removal Addressed to Castlegar City CouncilCastlegar and District Community Services Society helped clean seven camps, including some in the railroad's right of way, after ensuring any occupants were given some notice.
-
David Eby Speaks to Weekend Stop in the KootenaysThe former Vancouver-Point Grey MLA and Minister responsible for Housing was BC's longest serving Attorney General over the last 30 years at the time of his resignation from cabinet, to pursue leadership of the NDP.
-
Rossland Council Approves Funding Childcare StudyThe study is set to survey Rossland families' childcare needs, employer's perspectives as to childcare availability impacts, review current options and much more.
-
New Grand Forks Cat Shelter Location Moves one Step Closer to RealityThe Boundary Helping Hands Feline Rescue Society was incorporated as a non-profit in late 2020 and currently operates out of a Johnsons Flats property.
-
Castlegar Airport Records 93% Reliability Through JulyThe parking situation is one item on the Airport Manager’s to-do list, but Habrych says it won't be a cheap project. Both airport internet speed and video surveillance services have also seen recent upgrades.