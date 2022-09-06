Friday Grass Fire Extinguished in Nelson

(Image provided by Nelson Fire & Rescue Services)

A grass fire in Nelson early Friday afternoon, September 2nd, was extinguished thanks to fast-thinking bystanders, Nelson Police and four members of Nelson Fire & Rescue.

Fire officials caught word at 1:15PM and took control after the initial flame front was knocked down with fire extinguishers.

It's believed the six-metre by six-metre blaze originated in an unapproved camp site and aggressively burned dry grasses between Stanley Street and CPR rail-tracks.

Nelson Fire & Rescue reminds residents there are always year-round bans on camp and cooking fires within city limits.