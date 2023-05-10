GF Council Reflects on Weekend of High Water, Looks Ahead

(Image: High waters between City Park and Interfor)

The Boundary remains on a high streamflow advisory as residents of 20 previously evacuated Grand Forks area properties have been allowed to go home. Hot temperatures this weekend may bring another sudden melt of the snow pack, but the situation is being continuously monitored.

Monday's Grand Forks City Council Committee of the Whole meeting heard officials reflect on a hectic past week on flood watch.

Chief Administrative Officer Duncan Redfearn lists multiple reasons that Evacuation Alerts are still in place:

“Obviously number one is because the water can come back up and those are the most susceptible properties. Also when we’re looking at provincial assets and resources they’re tied very closely to those alerts as well and as soon as you remover those alerts often you need to start decommissioning and taking down some of those protective measures. So we’ll monitor that….”

Roughly 4800 feet of tiger dam and roughly 750 feet of hesco bins were deployed through the weekend.

Redfearn adds that the City’s permanent infrastructure deserves praise as well:

“Going downtown on a Saturday this year versus even 2020, you know I can’t speak to 2018 I wasn’t here, but it was business as usual. You know pubs and bars were open and sump-pits were fairly dry and we had a couple little challenges, but people were shopping and going about their business downtown and that’s really what we strive for…. Not the river influencing how the community flows.”

A tiger dam in South Ruckle was punctured by a tree but a replacement request is reportedly going to the province.

Fire Chief James Runciman has stats on sandbagging efforts:

“More so over the last two and a half days, but over the five or six day period there was been about sixty-thousand sandbags used. We’ve actually replenished that, we received a shipment on Saturday morning of about thirty or forty-thousand more bags to replenish the ones we’ve been using.”

Staff says sandbags protecting City and provincial resources are planned to stay in place until freshet is over but residents can either leave or remove personal sandbags at their own discretion.

Some flood protective works like 2nd street's demountable wall will be removed this week to increase access around the community, but others will remain as evolving forecasts continue to be monitored.