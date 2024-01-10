GF Council Votes Against Removing Off-Street Parking Requirements

Grand Forks City Council has defeated a motion to remove off-street parking requirements, including fees in lieu of parking spaces, in the downtown core.

The decision stems from an August 2023 Development Permit Application that saw staff directed to consider options if new developments downtown mean the loss of parking spaces.

Councillor Rod Zielinski says the City’s current practices are common in other communities:

“The only places that have eliminated off-street parking for businesses like this are the ones with public transit. We don’t have a public transit system so we still have an issue with people moving around.”

Councillor and Acting Mayor Neil Krog says there needs to be something in lieu of parking spaces:

“I’ve always advocated for it ($1000 fee) so I won’t support this recommendation. Should we change? Should we tweak it? Well definitely, let’s make sure that we’re up to date on it, but I don’t think eliminating it is the way to go.”

Zielinski later added that the motion might be done with, but the over arching issue remains front of mind:

“So it still comes to the question of what is the $1000 for and how can we get more parking downtown? So…. What is the municipality’s responsibility for parking in the downtown core? And we’re not making any more land….”

Council hopes to workshop on the parking issue to better understand the complexities and possible next steps.

A separate amendment bylaw regarding $250 permit fees for patios and parklets in place of parking stalls has been forwarded for first three readings at City Council’s January 22nd Regular Meeting.