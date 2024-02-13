GF RCMP Nabs Impaired Drivers, Talks Enforcement

(Image: Grand Forks RCMP Detachment)

Grand Forks RCMP nabbed a handful of impaired drivers over the weekend.

On Friday night, February 9th, a 39-year old Alberta man received a 90-day driving prohibition and 30-day vehicle impoundment after police noticed his truck speeding on Central Avenue near 5th Street.

Sergeant Darryl Peppler says that wasn't all on Friday:

“Less thank two hours later, just before 2AM, another vehicle was seen on Central Avenue near Boundary Road. The Officer pulled it over and again noted that the driver had some signs of impairment. The driver was given a roadside breath test which resulted in a ‘warn’ reading….”

The second driver, a 21-year old Vernon man, was issued a three-day driving prohibition and three-day vehicle impoundment.

Sunday evening, February 11th, saw a 34-year old Grand Forks man pulled over on Central Avenue near 3rd Street and police could smell cannabis.

Sergeant Peppler says a second officer was requested for sobriety testing, and when the driver performed poorly, they brought in a third perspective:

“.… They called in a drug recognition expert with the BC Highway Patrol who began their evaluation and suspected that the driver was impaired by cannabis. The driver was taken up to the hospital where we seized two samples of blood, which we will send to our labs for further analysis. Depending on those results will determine whether or not we recommend charges….”

Peppler says roadside testing for cannabis has come a long way:

“There is definitely a lot more training, whether it’s with the standardized field sobriety testing or the drug recognition course. The drug recognition course is a very intensive course and it’s usually reserved for officers that are very highly engaged in impaired driving and drug investigations.”

"While we know that the RCMP and many other agencies are getting the word out on the dangers of driving while impaired, we know there is still much work to do, and we are definitely committed to doing so." adds The Sergeant

Detachment resources are not at a bad level right now.

Peppler says they are just one body short, which they hope to replace in the coming months.