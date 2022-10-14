GF Transient Liaison Details August through September to City Council

Grand Forks City Council was recently briefed by their Transient Population Liaison on operations August 4th through September 22nd.

Increased interactions are summed up to people congregating in the shade on hot days, but some people appear to have found work and minimized their presence on the street. Challenges include a lack of food availability on weekends, but the City's monitoring for outdoor shelters has led transients to utilize emergency housing.

Transient Liaison John Wilson says several new arrivals have already left town:

“Some of them corresponded around the time of when we had the Rock Fest, that sort of stuff. People came and the person they might have been travelling with, (they) basically left them and then they had to find their way home. But we’ve successfully worked with our local agencies to get them in contact with services to get them back to the community they came from.”

Wilson was asked if progress within city limits is pushing transient populations to rural areas:

“I think there is a small portion of it that perhaps pushes out into the rural areas and certainly we can…. I think the Regional District hired a new bylaw officer for this area and we could increase the communication….”

The City's Chief Administrative Officer chimed in, suggesting that provincial lands offer 14 days of permitted use, to be enforced by natural resource officers.

Councillor Chris Moslin commends the Liaison and the rest of City Council: