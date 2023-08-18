Grand Forks City Council Considers TUP for Land Remediation

The process to acquire a Temporary Use Permit was recently given the green light by Grand Forks City Council.

The goal for Monday’s presenters is to remediate the 15-acre brown field between Donaldson Drive, Columbia Drive, Central and Coalshute to permit future residential development.

Work requires the removal, crushing and burial gravel on site but current zoning doesn't permit the crushing aspect, hence the need for a TUP.

Wayne Koch explains to City Council:

“Once we’re extracting the material we already have approval under the existing zoning to do processing and screening, so we can already screen it. The idea is it makes sense for us while screening to crush some of it because we’re going to need the crushed material. It wouldn’t make sense to leave it sitting there as a big lump and then bring in crushed material from elsewhere.”

Noise control was an issue for Councillor Christine Thompson:

“You’ve indicated that the sound would be about equal to the sound of a normal television in a home so can you assure me and council that noise is not going to carry the distance to the hospital where it could impact their patients and the seniors that reside in hardy view lodge?”

Presenters note ready-mix operations are already in closer proximity to the hospital, but precautions are being planned such as placing berms around the gravel crusher.

The estimated timeline for proposed construction is 30 to 35 days of work around October or November.

Public Notification will go out to those within 30-metres.