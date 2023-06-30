Grand Forks City Council Talks McDonalds Development Permit

McDonalds is keen on developing in Grand Forks and so far City Council is (Ba-da-ba-ba-ba) lovin' it.

Council has approved a development permit for the dual-drive-thru fast food restaurant's form and character. The draft design shows a brown, grey and white exterior with strips of red.

Mayor Everett Baker says Grand Forks is on a roll:

“Another brand name has chosen to come to Grand Forks and I think that only bodes well for us. You know we took many-many years to get Tim’s here and we now have Tesla and we will now have McDonalds….”

Councillor David Mark was another thrilled city official:

“I think it looks quite good. If anyone remembers what McDonalds used to look like in the 90’s it’s (since) been toned down quite a bit. I think this is a tremendous opportunity for our town. McDonalds is also one of the largest charities….”

Councillor Rod Zelinksi says the application is great, but the design comes with concern for the 7007-27th Street location:

“It looks like the drive-thru is going to be facing west so that the headlights are on the eyes of the incoming eastbound traffic which always kind of concerns me so that’s the way it is…. My (other) concern is the intersection at extra foods there.”

Traffic lights were brought up and a consequent traffic impact study will provide next possible steps.