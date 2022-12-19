Grand Forks Council Considers Kitchen Costs for Senior Society

The Grand Forks Senior Society is one step closer to having their home base at City Park back to being fully operational.

Flooding in 2018 severely damaged the senior’s building at City Park and restoration work was approved last July. Since approval over $224,000 has been invested, before including a flood protection wall and proposed commercial kitchen. Kitchen costs alone look to have jumped by between $50,000 and $60,000. Last week, December 12th, heard City Council approve a lease agreement with the Seniors Society as well as forward additional project cost amounts to next year's financial plan.

Councillor Deborah Lafleur was the first to suggest that these plans should still go ahead:

“I did speak to some people from the Seniors Society on the weekend after hearing this and the agenda was made became public. They would prefer to be in location for January; they’ve been waiting a long time and a further wait is just going to delay any momentum that they would have to get going.”

Councillor Neil Krog says he isn't opposed to funding the Kitchen, but he's a bit surprised by the request:

“I used to donate and do the turkey dinners for the seniors and we would put anywhere from 200 to 300 people, full turkey dinners, through that old pre-existing kitchen because if you’re bringing in your catering….”

Councillor Zak-Eburne Stoodly points out that the last time they heard, the kitchen was going to be just a microwave and coffee maker:

“And now we’re at this and just to sort of reiterate what Councillor Krog said when we talked about it back then: You don’t need a kitchen now days, you just need a staging area. Most of the time when you call in a caterer the food is pre-cooked and you just need to bring it on site and stage it.”

The flood protection wall for the Centre is estimated to cost between $35,000 and $40,000.