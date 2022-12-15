Grand Forks Council Considers Revenue Anticipation Bylaws

The City of Grand Forks is planning ahead of costly flood mitigation efforts.

This week saw first thee readings passed for Revenue Anticipation Bylaws, including one that’s new for Grand Forks regarding pending grant funding.

Chief Administrative Officer Duncan Redfearn explains:

“The first go around or the fist phases of the DMAF Project, the province frontloaded funding to the city, and so we were able to use the 23 million dollars that they provided up front and so there was no risk of cash flow challenges as we did not have to pay bills and then ask for reimbursement. As we move into next year and as we move into next year’s projects, they will not be frontloading and we will be asking for reimbursement, which with the province happens quarterly and so we will be carrying costs for three months….”

Councillor Rod Zielinski was perturbed by the proposed borrowing:

“Fifteen million dollars as a blank cheque; I’m not there right now…. I don’t know if we’ve got a fifteen million dollar bill coming tomorrow, (but) looking at the invoices they’re between two and three million dollars, I think there might have been one at four (million)….”

“This is required to fund works until March which will be about, at two-million dollars burn rate per month, six million dollars. So if you’d like to pay your invoices in March you should probably consider a Revenue Anticipation Bylaw or you’ll have to dip into your reserves or you’ll have no cash flow.” responds Redfearn