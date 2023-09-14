Grand Forks Council Considers Tesla Charging Station

Grand Forks City Council has approved third reading for a zoning amendment poised to permit a Tesla electric vehicle supercharger.

The neighborhood commercial zone at 19th street on highway 3 would change to highway commercial to permit a charging station and parking lot if adopted.

Grand Forks Fire Chief James Runciman shared concern over potential multi vehicle incidents on site:

“Part of our concern is there’s nothing as far as recognized training for lithium-ion battery fires and my comment was surpassing our capacity of training, our capacity for extinguishment for these types of fires if something was to happen in a large scale….”

“One of my recommendations would be some type of fire separation and it would be a cement block wall, six inches thick or eight inches thick, it’s not like it’s going to be something two or three feet…. So I don’t think it would affect that much…. I think it’s proposed…. Sixteen, yeah so if they were separated into groups of three or four that would be no different than having just four stations right?” adds The Chief

A traffic impact study had delayed third reading since May and staff will continue to work with the applicant and province to satisfy requirements like appropriate land uses ahead of final adoption.