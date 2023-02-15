Grand Forks Council Debates Reissuing Temporary Permit

Grand Forks City Council is leaning towards a more cautious approach following a February 13th debate to reissue a Temporary Use Permit.

BC-Housing applied for a new permit to continue operating a temporary homeless shelter at the old Hardy View Lodge for up to three more years, but City Council settled on considering just one year. The current homeless shelter provides 15 beds but the City and BC-Housing also signed an MOU last year to replace the building. Council reports that there have been fewer community complaints regarding the shelter as of late.

Councillor Neil Krog suggested the one year permit could be more effective:

“There’s no incentive for them to even do anything until the end of three years and you see what happens when it comes up, it’s always at the eleventh hour, so good faith would be well let’s extend it for a year (and), now let’s see what happens.”

Councillor David Mark had proposed a two-or-three year extension instead, with no possibility to renew:

“…. We’ve tried the shorter terms before and they come back for an extension or a whole new one (application) like we’re doing today. I propose that we move forward under the understanding…. two or three (years), whatever the rest of council’s comfortable with, (and) there will be no extension, there will be no further permitting, that’s it….”

Councillor Christine Thompson favored the option to renew for just one year:

“The one year: If they get their act together and they have shovels in the ground, then I would consider an extension. But to give them two or three years, they’re just going to be dragging their proverbials and nothing’s going to be happening. So I think we have to give them a little encouragement.”

A Special Meeting is set to be held to deal with the matter as soon as legislatively possible. Neighbourhood surveys are also set to go out to residents within 100 metres of the facility to provide feedback.