Grand Forks Council Defers Community Centre Decision

Grand Forks City Council was faced with a highly anticipated report on a proposed Community Centre last week (22nd), but it didn't contain much good news.

Council’s most recent kick at the can has seen three resolutions passed over the last year, but the project could be shelved again facing other costs for flood infrastructure, storm water system management and more. City Staff is recommending against partnering for the project, but Council passed a resolution to defer the decision until December 13th.

Councillor Chris Moslin is doubtful deferring the decision will change the result:

“I guess the sad thing is that this report is very well done, it’s very thorough and the numbers aren’t going to change between now and December 13th really; nothing’s gonna [sic] change.”

Councillor Christine Thompson says it's important their December discussion leaves no stone unturned:

“I think that it is extremely important that the Regional District rep, Danna O’Donnell, will be at that meeting and we can enter into a good and robust conversation with her….”

Even if offset by grant funding, adding the 9.7 million dollar community centre project to the City’s to-do list would see residential taxes jump by over $350. Council votes on whether to go forward or not at the December 13th Regular Meeting.