Grand Forks Council Defers Decisions on Boundary Extension

Grand Forks City Council has deferred resolutions regarding proposed municipal boundary extensions.

City Council considered the Copper Sky land development project, which last year’s composition of City Councillors had initiated with Copperfields Living.

A presentation during the January 9th Committee of the Whole heard that Copperfields owns hundreds of acres of land to north of Grand Forks. A 130-acre portion of those lands just off Prospect Drive is currently zoned by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, but developers believe half-acre-parcels are not appropriate for the housing development they’re proposing.

Chief Administrative Officer Duncan Redfearn explains last year's Councillors have already gone into deep detail and adopted the proposed resolutions, but developers need to test this new Council's appetite before they go spending any unnecessary money:

“…. What we heard this morning and just from some emails and some conversations…. Is the one-unit per half-acre requirement in the Regional District, which is a fairly normal requirement in a rural area, doesn’t mean their needs or their business case and so they’re looking at a boundary expansion….”

“….Because it isn’t immediately adjacent to the City and it’s a panhandle, you have to take properties in between. So really I don’t know if you’re (Council) ready or not but you know there are some big pieces in here and if you need more information now is the time to talk about that.”

Councillor Rod Zielinski says more information is needed before they can commit:

“I’ve personally gone through this process…. The very first thing I would suggest to Council is to get a motion from the RDKB saying that they’re okay with us pursuing this. Because if they say no right from the beginning it’s not going to happen.”

Council agreed to defer the resolutions pending the RDKB's blessing. This work with Copperfields aims to providing housing stock, generate employment through construction, expand trail and park networks and more.