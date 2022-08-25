Grand Forks Council Disapproves Rezoning to Permit U-Haul Proposal

Grand Forks City Council voted not to proceed with permitting a U-Haul Storage and Rental facility at last Monday's Regular City Council Meeting, August 15th.

A Public Hearing just before the Regular Meeting heard from a representative of U-Haul, but that didn't stop Council from blocking the proposed Zoning and Official Community Plan amendments for 1980-68th Avenue.

Councillor Everett Baker says the location is unfit when considering the area's future potential:

“It is a residential area, I agree there is a dentist across the street but there’s going to be town housing, there’s going to be housing up the corner form there and I think that something like U-Haul; yes they can limit the number of trucks and things…. But long term there are other areas…. That would not be directly impacted in what we hope one day will be a big residential area.”

“We have had U-hauls here before. Franchises; and I don’t know the reasons why they have discontinued that service and while it might be needed, I don’t think that is the right location for it. There are light-industrial areas that would better serve.” adds Councillor Christine Thompson

Councillor Neil Krog didn't find the location as unfit as his fellow members of Council:

“…. When we look at that piece of property, that whole corner, you have an auto-repair that has vehicles in all different shapes (and) sizes parked outside their shop….”

Councillor Neil Krog was the only vote opposing the recommendation. Resident feedback expressed that amending the Official Community Plan for this re-zoning just after recently adopting that OCP would make the document feel pointless.