Grand Forks Council Faces Pickleball Proposal at Barbara Ann Park

An estimated $160,000 Pickleball project was recently proposed to Grand Forks City Council.

Dan Harlow aims to repurpose the tennis courts at Barbara Ann Park to provide a professional level of play for Pickleballers, with Council forwarding the proposal to budget deliberations.

He explains that courts behind the high school have incorrectly placed poles that deter play and the current Barbara Ann courts are in need of repair.

Chief Administrative Officer Duncan Redfearn explains:

“What we’ll do is as we go through the year, as things get deferred, that list of things and sometimes there’s one thing on it, sometimes there are 14 things on it and they have different values…. That will come back and council can take a look at that; we’ll run some rough numbers and we’ll have an idea of what they did over at the high school, at the back there….”

Councillor David Mark hopes to receive a more detailed plan before then:

“…. Some sort of inclusion in that plan (should be) for noise abatement.… If you double or nearly triple the playing volume there will be more noise, and some sign of fundraising activity from the club and a plan on how they can contribute to the cost of this.”

Councillor Neil Krog says there's a lot of work ahead for the local club:

“He said ‘we’re not a society yet’ but if they want to see something happen they need to become a society so that then the grants, (and) then everything can come in….”

There was also a suggestion from council to seek other revenue sources such as the RDKB.