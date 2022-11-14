Grand Forks Council Holds Inaugural Meeting

(Image: Screenshot captured during the City of Grand Forks' livestream)

The City of Grand Forks was amongst Kootenay-communities holding Inaugural City Council meetings last week.

Now-Mayor Everett Baker is a former City Councillor and also owns the Grand Forks Funeral Home:

“This year we celebrated our 125th anniversary. I note a point of interest: The first Mayor was John Manly in 1897 and he was, by happenstance, the local undertaker. Well 125th years later, I will say no more….”

The City’s latest Mayor walked the room through some more local history, also addressing the City Hall building completed in 1913 and initially used as a post office. He says the clock tower was added just one year later and to this day is wound by hand, once per week.

Mayor Baker spoke to the challenges that come with flood mitigation and the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation fund program:

“…. So I challenge the new incoming council to be ready to deal with these very difficult decisions that will have to be made and I ask (for) the patience of our citizens as we begin to work through some of these financial issues that will need to be addressed.”

Baker also addressed former Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson who was present via Zoom:

“Linda and I connected almost ten-some years ago now and I really have appreciated her allowing me the opportunity to learn a great deal from the provincial side of politics. She’s given me opportunities that most people would not have had an opportunity to enjoy and for that I am very grateful and very appreciative.”

New members Rod Zielinski, David Mark and Deborah Lefleur were sworn-in to City Council, alongside incumbents Zak Stoodley, Neil Krog and Christine Thompson.