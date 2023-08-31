Grand Forks Council Reconsiders Parking Variance for Market Avenue DPA

A recently approved development permit application for 125 Market Avenue returned to Grand Forks City Council on Monday, August 28th, for re-consideration.

The multi-million dollar Lumberjack Brewing renovation project includes two floors, a restaurant, lounge and more, but impacts roughly 25 off-street parking spaces.

A variance to wave the required $1000 fee per parking stall not developed was initially left out of council’s resolution to approve the permit.

Monday’s Special Meeting re-affirmed council’s support for the project while green lighting the parking variance after a lengthy debate.

Dr. Mark Szynkaruk, a member of the team behind the project, says investors were put off by the proposed $25,000 cost to cover parking:

“The ability to fumble…. In terms of a private investment of this magnitude this badly while polarizing such a non-issue to this extent in my opinion is incompetence personified.”

Mayor Everett Baker says the investment is worth the parking variance:

“The building permits for this project would bring in approximately 27 to 33 thousand dollars…. Future investments annually would be about 20 to 30K in taxes, so I think that speaks quite clearly to the value of this investment….”

“…. As far as them (visitors) not coming back I wouldn’t recommend that they go to Kelowna, Trail or Nelson, because… even in Nelson you cannot drive down Baker Street and find parking at 12, noon…. Unless you’re willing to climb the hill.” adds The Mayor

Councillor Rod Zielinski felt for the downtown businesses that pay and maintain their spaces already:

“I think it’s a bit of a slap in the face for them…. But if a $25,000 bill is going to sink a three-point-whatever million dollar project…. You better have a big cost overrun contingency….”

Staff was directed to report back to council at a later date regarding the removal of requirements for dedicated parking spaces, or fees in lieu of parking, for new developments in the downtown core.

The development is estimated to create 10 full time jobs and 15 to 20 part-time jobs in the busy seasons.