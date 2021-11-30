Grand Forks Council Talks Flood Infrastructure, Provincial Picture

Grand Forks City Council has voted to approve taking on full responsibilities for future flood infrastructure, with timing for permitting applications still up in the air.

City Council approved taking on full responsibilities of the proposed Downtown and North Ruckle Dikes at their last Regular Meeting, November 22nd, but the City's CAO expressed caution regarding the permitting process.

“….Yes we do have regional representatives but I expect it could be all hands on deck to get some of this stuff moving forward and some of these communities that are hit right now are dealing with catastrophic failures right now…. We don’t know what this event and these events…. how they’re going to impact our program because we’re using the same materials and the same people, so just food for thought right now….” says Chief Administrative Officer Duncan Redfearn.

This as BC braces for a third atmospheric river following recent flood events that have devastated entire communities. Environment Canada says up to 200 millimetres of rain could drench the central coast and parts of Vancouver Island through Wednesday, December 1st.

A more in-depth conversation on the diking matter is set for the December 13th Committee of the Whole meeting. Council’s decision means the roughly $55.5 million of federal and provincially funded flood works will be owned by The City.