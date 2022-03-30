Grand Forks Councillor Issues Update on BRH In-Patient Closure

An update on Boundary Regional Hospital was provided at Grand Forks City Council's Monday meeting, March 28th, following a temporary closure of the in-patient unit announced last week.

Councillor Everett Baker says City representatives immediately met with hospital staff following last Wednesday's concerning announcement:

“There’s [sic] 12 beds and they were all filled as of that Wednesday. They are now moved. Boundary Hospital again as I said is unique in the sense that we are here and if they’re going to transport to hospital whether it’s East, West or North, we have mountains…. This is indeed a concern. Obviously with the potential of folks everywhere from Rock Creek to Christina Lake being sent and we’ve had patients that have gone as far as Kamloops. Wherever there is a bed opening; that’s where they will be sent.”

“We are looking to grow our City, we are looking at bringing in some senior residents, we’re looking at some buildings, some homes (and) some things in our community and the hospital is one of the strongest pillars you can offer in a community, particularly in a rural community and so we are working hard on this particular issue….” adds Councillor Baker

Council was aware of staffing stresses at Boundary Regional Hospital but not of the severity of the situation. The City has since met with MLA Roly Russell and the Hospital's Chief of Staff. Discussions cite housing as one staffing challenge and local training at Grand Forks’ Selkirk College as one potential opportunity to improve. The City has also scheduled a meeting with BC's Minister of Health to better understand the issue at hand.

The Grand Forks emergency department remains open.