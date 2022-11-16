Grand Forks Mayor Addresses Hospital Service Interruptions

The Mayor of Grand Forks is keen to remediate service closures at the Boundary District Hospital.

Back in March the Grand Forks facility's 14 intake beds were closed and recent reports suggest the Emergency Room could potentially see intermittent overnight closures

Mayor Everett Baker says the situation needs to change for the better of the community:

“This was not something that we wanted to see in our community and my concern is obviously transportation from Grand Forks to Trail, Kelowna or Penticton; you’re travelling mountain passes. In the summer is one thing but the winter is another story all together…. We have continued to address these issues with Interior Health and then of course just recently with the pending closure of our ER on an on and off basis, that’s just unacceptable.”

Mayor Baker speaks to a recent report that an 82 year-old resident recently had to wait roughly 60 hours for an ambulance transfer to Trail for hip surgery:

“It just again heightened the issue and so I called a meeting with MLA Russell and I included Director McGregor who is the Vice Chair of the Regional District and also the Chair of the Boundary Services Committee and represents the Boundary. I think this issue is far greater than just Grand Forks; this hospital serves Rock Creek, Midway, Greenwood, Area D and Area C, so it’s important in my opinion that they be at that table. So that was my first action as Mayor, was to call this meeting. Since then I continue to be in contact with the head of ER here at the Boundary Hospital and we’ll be meeting this week with the BC Ambulance.”

Baker says BC Ambulance issues are a separate, provincial problem, but a lack of Registered Nurses is hitting close to home:

“Back in March when they closed and they had talked about the fact that housing was an issue, we offered some options to Interior Health but that offer was declined and we continue to look for ways. We do know housing is an issue, we understand that (and) we’re working on trying to develop housing in our community.”

“The key is that your elected officials are working hard on this and it’s not just us at the City, myself as Mayor and our council, but also your MLA and the Regional District. We all live here in this community…. To me healthcare is a service that’s required from birth to death and it needs attention.” he adds

Baker hopes that collaboration will help solve the regional problem.