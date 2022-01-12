Grand Forks Mayor Not Seeking Re-Election

(Image provided by City website: Mayor Brian Taylor)

Mayor Brian Taylor is proud of his four terms leading Grand Forks and plans to take a step back this election year once and for all.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Mayor Taylor this week:

“I think there are other contributions I can make but my terms as Mayor have been enough…. I’m hoping to step two steps back and volunteer for the foodbank and work on the SPCA and animal control issues. I’d really like to step away from it and let some fresh eyes and fresh minds look at the issues that we’re facing.”

He adds he’s still open to giving advice and counsel to anyone involved but wants to limit his direct involvement. Mayor Taylor turns 76 years old this year and was first elected in 1997. He also co-founded the BC Marijuana Party and was their first leader in the 2001 provincial election.

“There’s been tremendous change; I think the biggest change has been the advent of Facebook as the major platform for dissemination of information and no slight on the local newspaper…. I know there are some really positive things about Facebook and social media but there are also some really negative ones that we need to be fully aware of.”

Bounce Radio asked Mayor Taylor if he’s proud of the Grand Forks he’s helped create:

“I am. I think I’ve made some subtle contributions along the way. I think the demographics are changing quickly and we’re getting a whole new group of people from the Lower Mainland and from other urban areas moving to our urban environment…. This ‘whammy’ of everything happening at once here (and) the confluence of COVID and the kind of frustrations that people have with their jobs. People are quitting and moving to rural areas for a better lifestyle, so I can certainly feel that I’ve warned this was coming and we are beginning to react positively to the kinds of change that is happening, the first one being that we need more housing.”

Mayor Taylor predicts a busy and noisy year for Grand Forks with flood mitigation work kicking off alongside other activities towards future flood resilience. He feels the community's next big focus needs to be on the worsening drought, suggesting heat domes like we experienced last summer could become more common.

This conversation follows Councillor Everett Baker’s announcement during Monday’s Regular Council Meeting that he would be seeking the Mayor’s seat.

“I will be seeking the Mayor’s seat in the upcoming election in October. I am hoping my hard work on some tough issues will bare some good fruit in the coming year. I am excited for Grand Forks moving forward and you will find that my campaign will be a positive one looking forward to the future.”

Baker joined City Council through the 2020 municipal by-election and was also the runner-up in the 2018 Mayoral Election, falling just 56 votes behind Taylor.