Grand Forks Mayor Speaks to Flood Preparation Efforts

(Image provided by the RDKB: Map of flood control works in Grand Forks)

The Boundary region is on Flood Watch and City officials in Grand Forks are not wasting any time in preparing.

Mayor Everett Baker says the City got the green light Monday night to action additional flood defences:

“We were able to secure a tiger dam for ourselves last year so that has been in storage, we have that, but we needed more tiger dams as well as Hesco bins, sand for the sandbags, things like that and that would come through the province. That was delivered through the weekend so they’re here in Grand Forks and we only required their permission to put these into operation.”

He says preparation is precautionary but flooding is nothing new to the city and residents have to be vigilant:

“We have to recognize that Grand Forks does flood. I mean to be able to enjoy the view of our rivers and access to rivers within our community, when things are good, great. When they are in flood season which we’re going into now, they can become a bit of an adversary. So I just encourage people to stay away from the fast flowing rivers….”

Mayor Baker visited a Tiger Dam deployment site in South Ruckle yesterday, May 2nd, alongside RDKB Area D Director Lisa Weise. He says this is just one area where residents can expect crews to be active this week:

“We’ll view the works and then there should be some activity down on Riverside as well with placement of sandbags and things. So there’s going to be some activity over the next few days through the volunteer fire department, as well as City Works crews and Regional District.”

“Look at your own properties and if there’s been a history of flooding in your area, what do you need to do to protect that? We will have sandbags, there’s a number of locations throughout the City that will be available for sandbags…. Just know that the city and city workers and your Council and Mayor are working hard to make sure the City is as best protected as it can be under these circumstances.” adds The Mayor

The Trans-Canada Trail has been closed south of the 68th Avenue Bridge in anticipation of deploying a Tiger Dam, as has the trail at the Black Train Bridge.

Sand piles and bags are placed in five locations for public access and the first 1200 sandbags have been prepared for deployment along Riverside Drive north of the highway, with additional sandbags being filled today. If needed these will be placed tomorrow, May 4th.

The City of Grand Forks also now has permanent pumping capacity to dewater the downtown core. Whereas the storm water collection system would stop functioning properly once river levels got high enough in previous years, now storm water from precipitation and groundwater that rises above the grade will be collected into the storm water network and directed to pump stations at Fourth Street, Riverside and near the Yale Bridge.