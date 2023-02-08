Grand Forks Mayor Speaks to Rock Fest 2023 Cancellation
The Mayor of Grand Forks hopes for nothing but the best for Chuck Varabioff after learning this year's Rock Fest is cancelled.
Mayor Everett Baker says he was shocked to hear about the Festival Owner's worsening health:
“Our concern from myself, mayor and council and the city is that our thoughts go out with Chuck and we wish him well in whatever the future holds for him and certainly in the area of his health.”
“It will be missed. Besides the International Baseball Tournament, you know that’s really been the second draw to our community and I have attended a couple of times in the early days, it was certainly in my opinion well-managed.” adds Mayor Baker
“The fact that the RCMP really had no major issues like a lot of the other venues have in other parts of BC; it spoke to how well it was managed and that’s a feather in Chuck’s hat and the community’s.”
A lung condition Varabioff suffers with has recently worsened due to a change in medication, but both Chuck and The Mayor hope to see what's possible in 2024.
