Grand Forks RCMP Nabs Impaired Drivers Through Halloween Weekend

Grand Forks RCMP conducted several impaired driving investigations over the Halloween weekend including three in less than a 24-hour period.

Sergeant Darryl Peppler says police were prepared:

“Halloween weekend is traditionally a busier weekend and most detachments, if they can, will put extra police officers on patrol just to make sure it’s a smooth, safe and fun Halloween weekend for everyone.”

Saturday evening saw police called to North Fork Road where a 48-year old man was given an Immediate Roadside Prohibition. Sunday saw both a 59-year old Grand Forks woman and a 70-year old Christina Lake man drive off of the road in separate incidents.

Police attended the 3400 block of Carson Road just after midnight and determined the woman who’s drove her vehicle off the road was impaired by alcohol. The Christina Lake incident saw officers called to Highway 3 and Thompson Road at 6:30PM where a vehicle was found in the ditch.

“The fact that two of the three incidents were involving accidents; it’s concerning not only because of the harm they could do to themselves but the harm they could do to innocent bystanders.” Sergeant Peppler tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom.

“Overall we had no major incidents, you know people were out enjoying the night, we had two of course noise complaints and what not but…. We had no serious incidents besides the three impairs.” he adds.

After losing a license for 90 days through an Immediate Roadside Prohibition, drivers can apply for their license back but must pay necessary fines, complete courses, and install a new ignition system to the vehicle.