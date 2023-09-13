Grand Forks RCMP Notes Decrease in Calls During Summer Months

With September here, Grand Forks RCMP’s noticing a drop in calls during the summer months.

Sergeant Darryl Peppler explains:

“In 2021 we had a total of 722 calls for July and August. That dropped down to 664 last year and this year we’ve seen a 30% decline having 506 calls for service in the months of July and August."

This year’s calls for service were split by 403 calls in Grand Forks and 103 calls for Christina Lake.

Peppler says a variety of reasons could be the cause:

“One of the main issues this year was the wildfire activity and that may have curtailed a lot of people’s travel plans, whether it’s tourists are driving through…. Could be something as simple as one or two of the clients we deal with on a regular basis have moved on. Or it could be even due to economic reasons with inflation being what it is, people are maybe staying closer to home and not travelling as much.”

Certain types of calls for service have dropped more than others:

“We’re still seeing a variety of calls whether it is suspicious people, to serious assaults or impaired driving. We have noticed a decline in property crime, in particular break and enters to business and residents, and theft from motor vehicles.”

The Sergeant adds that while the detachment has not been operating at full strength, any staff shortages were filled with local officers working overtime.