Grand Forks RCMP Report Includes Three Impaired Drivers in 24 Hours

Grand Forks RCMP's recent release speaks to three impaired driving incidents in just 24 hours and more.

Firstly, a 64-year old Christina Lake man was recently arrested at his residence for Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

The driver reportedly ran a roadblock setup at Highway Three on April 11th, due to a mudslide and consequent road closure just east of Christina Lake. After ignoring requests to stop and driving around the debris and highway crew personnel, he was quickly identified by police.

Following the 64-year old’s arrest, he was released pending a June 2023 court date.

Now onto the series of impaired driving investigations:

Just after midnight on April 15th, a vehicle was observed swerving on the 1500-block of Central Avenue in Grand Forks.

A 19-year old male driver from the 100 Mile House area is said to have displayed signs of impairment and had his vehicle impounded. The teen also lost his license for three days and was charged for Driving Without Due Care and Drive Contrary to Restrictions.

Later that same day, a 41-year-old Princeton man was stopped in the downtown core.

After providing breath samples to police, the driver had his vehicle impounded and was ticketed for having open liquor in his vehicle.

The third and final impairment investigation was just after midnight April 16th.

A 45-year old Grand Forks man was stopped at Highway-three on 25th Street after officers noted a vehicle swaying back and forth inside its lane, resulting in another vehicle impoundment.

All three drivers in this 24-hour period received three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions.