Grand Forks RCMP Report Spans Impaired Driving, Drive Thru, more

Yesterday's report from Grand Forks RCMP covers incidents last Monday through Thursday.

Someone was spotted driving an ATV on Boundary Drive on January 5th, who was eventually caught about on hour after fleeing police and crashing into a snowbank.

Sergeant Darryl Peppler chalks the consequent drug bust up to the suspect's choice of wheels:

“If this person was in a vehicle or on a bike or on foot we likely would not have any had cause to stop and talk to them, however because they were on an ATV is caught our eyes. We then went to stop him and that’s how the investigation began.”

The 47-year old Grand Forks man was found to be in possession of a large amount of drugs suspected to be fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Also January 5th, a report of a possible impaired driver saw a 20-year old Grand Forks man fail a roadside breath test after being stopped by police on Brown Creek Road.

Sergeant Peppler explains the individual received additional violation tickets:

“There needs to be an N-sign on a class seven driver’s vehicle. So in addition to the alcohol impaired charges, which is a 90 day driving prohibition and his vehicle impounded for 30 days, he will then get violation tickets and now pays those and he will also get points.”

A separate incident back on January 2nd saw a vehicle drive into the side of A&W, but Peppler says alcohol was ruled out and no charges were issued:

“This is unfortunately very common and often people either think they’re hitting the break and they hit the gas and drive forward or the conditions are a little icy and they just come in a little fast and fail to stop. This is the first one (incident of this nature) in recent memory though.”

