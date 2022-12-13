Grand Forks RCMP Report Spans Silly Putty, ATM Damage, more

Another active week for Grand Forks RCMP saw another false-alarm for the Explosive Disposal Unit.

A suspicious substance resembling C4 plastic explosives was reported at a 72nd Avenue residence on Saturday, December 10th, but turned out just to be silly putty.

Sergeant Darryl Peppler says reports of this nature are always worth taking seriously:

“In a lot of cases we’ll know if it’s legitimate or not on our own, however in this case the way it was wrapped the officer took some photographs, sent it to our E.D.U, our explosives disposal unit and when they looked at that they could not determine whether it was genuine or not….”

The very next morning somebody was reported to have possibly been tampering with an ATM at the local Credit Union, causing damage to the frame.

Sergeant Peppler confirms the banking branch does have video surveillance:

“They do and we’ve followed up today but unfortunately they’re closed Sunday (and) Monday, so the investigator will have to go back tomorrow (December 13th).”

Yet another impaired driving incident occurred last Thursday night, on December 8th. A vehicle was observed driving erratically at 68th Street on 1st Avenue and once pulled over, the driver told police he'd been at a work party.

Peppler explains a 90-day driving prohibition often takes even longer to get back on the road:

“That application: there are many steps such as taking a course, sometimes in class or in person and the availability of those courses are just not all the time. So you have to wait until there’s an available course, pay your fines and then sometimes you need an interlock ignition system….”

Grand Forks RCMP has been particularly focused on impaired driving enforcement as the holiday season draws near.