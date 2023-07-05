Grand Forks RCMP Rescues Stranded Boater, Investigates Canoer, more

(Images provided by Grand Forks RCMP)

Grand Forks RCMP’s latest weekly report focuses on activity at Christina Lake.

A June 29th water patrol at Christina Lake located a stranded boater at 10:30AM, whose sea-doo suffered mechanical issues and had already begun his 90-minute paddle to shore.

The man had packed a life jacket, paddle and tow rope, so police were able to offer him a ride and tow the vehicle to shore.

Sergeant Darryl Peppler speaks to this year's seasonal Christina Lake policing:

“This year we’re doing things a bit differently. Unlike previous years where we have had a reserve constable come and spend the summer, we are now bringing in various officers from throughout the region and we’re going to be doing both land and sea patrols. They’re going to be at random dates and random times.”

"The RCMP will have a presence on the water throughout the summer…." adds Sergeant Peppler

"…. Officers will be checking boats to make sure the necessary equipment is on board, to check for licenses and registrations, and to make sure there is no alcohol present."

Later on Thursday officers were called back to follow-up on a report of an intoxicated male out on a canoe.

Sergeant Peppler explains:

“Officers made contact with him with the assistance of the Christina Lake Fire Department, who had their boat on the water. This 51-year old man from Christina Lake refused to comply with directions and eventually made his way to shore but hid under a dock. After a few minutes of negotiation which did not go well one of the officers decided to take off their vest, their belt, and go into the water and get him.”

The man was taken into custody and brought back to the Detachment where he was further investigated for impaired operation of a conveyance.

A breath sample found that the man was almost twice the legal limit and now he awaits a September 19th court date.

A separate incident in the area saw a green and yellow John Deer Progator with sprayer, valued at $70,000, stolen from the Christina Lake Golf Course sometime overnight on Wednesday, June 28th.

Vehicle tracks were found up the rail trail and at the Santa Rosa parking lot but the machine remains missing.

Any relative information should go to Grand Forks RCMP.

Lastly, just before midnight last Friday, June 30th, a grey Mazda was observed driving east at Central Avenue on 25th Street in Grand Forks going 103 kilometers per hour in a 50-zone.

Sergeant Darryl Peppler says the driver told police he didn't know the speed limit:

“There’s an inherit danger of driving fast, especially at night and with this driver a lot of it comes down to not paying attention to the posted speed signs and driver inexperience as most drivers should know, as you enter a community while on a highway, the speed limit will normally drop from 100 down to 70 and down to 50.”

The 22-year old Burnaby man was ticketed for excessive speed and had his vehicle impounded for seven days.