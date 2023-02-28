Grand Forks RCMP Responds to MVI's, Gas Theft

Grand Forks RCMP's latest weekly release features traffic troubles both on and off the road.

The highway shut down for roughly two-hours during last Tuesday evening’s snow storm, February 21st. This after an SUV appeared to have tried passing a semi-truck when an opposing semi’s trailer crossed the centre line and made contact. The SUV was sideswiped and the two semi’s became stick to each other on the side of the road in the ditch.

The passenger of the SUV was treated for just a minor injury.

Sergeant Darryl Peppler says that wasn’t all that evening:

“West of Town on Highway Three near Spencer Road another accident occurred, where a SUV pulling a trailer slowed down to pass a semi-truck stuck in the ditch and as he was doing so a vehicle came up behind him and ran into him. Thankfully no one was injured.”

“In both cases the weather definitely played a factor, however when the snow is flying we just ask people to slow down, don’t take any unnecessary chances or risks, take your time and you will get there.”

Friday morning, February 24th, heard a report to police of gas being stolen from a semi-truck on Industrial Drive near Second Street. A second report followed on Saturday.

Sergeant Darryl Peppler says the estimated several-hundred dollars worth of theft wouldn’t have been a quick and easy operation:

“It definitely does take some time. I mean you have to…. attend the area, look for a vehicle that they think has the gas in it that is in an isolated area and then from there, do what they do to syphon it out, put it in a counter and remove it from scene. So it definitely takes some time.”

“A lot of people are victims of a crime but for whatever reason they don’t call it in, thinking ‘well it’s not that major’ or ‘the police won’t be able to do anything about it’. However, in a situation like this we will launch an investigation but it also lets us know about an area where we can increase our patrols and have a higher presence in.”

The Sergeant adds while it may not seem right that one has to further secure the gas in their vehicle, steps to prevent this type of theft include security cameras and gas caps with locking devices.