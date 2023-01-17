Grand Forks RCMP Responds to Saturday Stabbing Incident

A stabbing this past Saturday, January 14th, at Gyro Park in Grand Forks is being considered an isolated incident.

Bounce Radio News caught up with RCMP Sergeant Darryl Peppler:

“Officers received a complaint of an assault that took place in Gyro Park in the downtown core of Grand Forks. Upon our arrival officers found a female had sustained a wound to her neck. It appeared that she had been stabbed, (and) she was being treated to by friends….”

Police arrived just after noon, but by that time the suspect had already left. Twenty-four year-old Raven Chan of Grand Forks was located later that day and taken into custody.

Sergeant Peppler says as it stands, the charges are for one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Assault with a Weapon:

“The officers do some initial charges for the bail hearing. It hasn’t gone to crown council yet. Once it does go to crown counsel they can determine, based off the evidence on-hand, what the appropriate charge will be. It’s possible that it could bumped up to an attempted murder or it could stay the same.”

Peppler adds that the situation could have been much worse:

“Thankfully this is a rare incident. It does not happen often and unfortunately we don’t know what exactly led to this incident taking place. But thankfully the victim sustained, while a serous injury, will make a full recovery.”

The suspect and victim are believed to know each other personally and are also both known to police.