Grand Forks RCMP Sergeant Details Theft, Check-Stop, Truck Recovery

Grand Forks RCMP's past week saw a mountain-top theft, a successful check-stop and the recovery of a stolen truck.

Police learned on Wednesday, March 15th, that back on March 4th a vehicle that was secured at the Paulson Cross Country ski area off Highway 3 was broken into. A purse and credit cards were stolen before the cards were used at various locations in Christina Lake and Grand Forks.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Sergeant Darryl Peppler:

“The theft occurred in the middle of nowhere essentially, however it’s the actions of the suspect afterwards that we’ll look into in hopes of identifying who they are.”

The public is encouraged to remove or hide valuables and only take what is necessary when travelling to recreation areas.

The Grand Forks Detachment is also detailing Saturday's random check-stop at 72nd Avenue and 7th Street. Of over 100 vehicles, one driver was caught driving while prohibited, two were caught driving without a licence and one other without valid insurance.

“The thing with the no insurance now, we’re gonna [sic] see an increase we suspect, simply because people don’t have those val-tags (renewal decals) on and a lot of people used those as a reminder.” Explains the Grand Forks RCMP Sergeant “….The L and The N (decals) should be displayed properly and visibly. We know with some vehicles it’s not always like that and sometimes people think it looks cool to modify it or angle them or something. Often times we will use discretion and just give them a warning to display it properly and hopefully they follow that warning.”

Lastly, on Sunday, March 19th at 10:20AM, police were alerted to a suspicious vehicle stationed at the end of Negraeff Road: a white Ford-F450 that had been parked since the night prior.

Sergeant Peppler says if something feels out of place, there is no shame in reporting it:

“A lot of people will have that funny feeling, you know that sense that something’s wrong. At the end of the day if there is something to support or you just suspect it, give us a call. IN a situation like that; it was a quick drive out there, a check of the Vehicle Identification Number and we were quickly able to identify that it was stolen.”

The truck had been reported stolen to Kelowna RCMP on March 1st and evidence on scene collected was shared with the Kelowna Detachment.