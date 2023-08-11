Grand Forks RCMP Speaks to Boat Patrol Operations

(Image provided by Grand Forks RCMP)

Police patrols at Christina Lake are different than previous years but still proving to be effective.

Police saw the silhouette of a sea-doo pass in the dark on Saturday night and caught up to the operator, a 19-year old Christina Lake woman who did not possess a Pleasure Craft Operators Card, have a lifejacket, or use navigational lights.

The woman was issued two federal violation tickets for operating a pleasure craft without competency and without a lifejacket or PFD.

“While we are getting out as much as we can on the water, we would like to get out much more, but overall, we have seen very good compliance and behavior on the water….” says Grand Forks Detachment Commander Sergeant Darryl Peppler “….Having a strong presence is a great deterrent for wayward behavior and goes a long way in keeping our water safe for everyone.”

Grand Forks RCMP explains that a Reserve Constable would normally cruise the lake and the community through summer months but Reserve Constables are currently tied up, between filling gaps at detachments and supporting wildfire operations.

This year saw the RDKB fund boat-trained officers from other communities, working with agencies like transport Canada and BC Conservation Services to keep Christina Lake safe.

The detachment says with another stretch over hot weather set for August, you can expect to see the Detachment boat out on the water often.