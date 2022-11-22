Grand Forks RCMP Speaks to Impaired Driving, Deer and Arrow, more

Grand Forks RCMP hopes to ramp up community transparency with weekly media releases.

The latest report, spanning November 16th through 19th, includes the early morning discovery of a deer shot with an arrow in the 7600-block of 7th Street last Wednesday.

Sergeant Darryl Peppler explains to Bounce Radio:

“As far as I’m aware this is the first incident where we’ve had a deer being shot with an arrow and the arrow was left in the deer and so the deer had obviously succumbed to its injuries…. In today’s day and age a lot of people have home security cameras that are pointed at their front yard and catches part of the road. So if anyone on November 16th in the early hours happened to be looking at their camera, or can look at their camera and if they see anything out of the ordinary, please report that to Grand Forks RCMP.”

An incident early Saturday morning, November 19th, saw a man treated in hospital for smoke inhalation after falling asleep with an unattended frying pan on the stove. Police attended with local Fire Services to gain entry to the 19th Street unit that was filling with smoke.

Sergeant Peppler says weekly media releases are something he's been hoping to start putting out for some time now, and Saturday evening’s patrol shows exactly why:

“People always wonder what we do, well you know there we are at 5PM doing a patrol and getting an impaired driver off the street you know? A lot of people think that’s a Friday, Saturday night at midnight; no it’s at 5PM….”

That incident saw a 62-year old man ticketed and vehicle impounded, for driving impaired with open liquor and no insurance.