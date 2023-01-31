Grand Forks RCMP Talks Arrest Warrant, Theft, Prohibited Drivers, more

Grand Forks RCMP is seeking a 32-year old man and hopes the public can assist.

32-year old Ryan Harp has an outstanding warrant for Breach of Release Order. Harp is described as a Caucasian male with brown hair and brown eyes, who may have shaven off his beard. He stands at roughly 6-foot-2-inches tall, weighing around 210-pounds.

Any relative information should go to Grand Forks RCMP.

This past week in Grand Forks saw a pair of vehicles stolen and a pair of prohibited drivers taken (back) off the road.

Grand Forks RCMP caught word of a stolen truck just before 9PM on January 26th.

The 2005 GMC-Sierra was reported stolen from behind a business in the 2600-block of Highway 3, but found two days later by Kelowna RCMP.

Police had been dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on Kelowna's Spencer Road, where a 38-year old man with no fixed address was found sleeping inside the truck.

Also, a blue 2001 Ford F-350 pickup truck was stolen from a Brown Road residence in Christina Lake sometime between the morning of January 22nd and afternoon of the 23rd. This truck has yet to be recovered and any relative information should go to Grand Forks RCMP.

On January 25th, police noted a vehicle was being driven on Second Avenue by a man known to be prohibited from driving.

The 39-year old Grand Forks man was subsequently arrested pending a March court date.

The very next day a vehicle was stopped, having being spotted missing both the front and rear license plate.

The 36-year old driver had attempted to alter an older Temporary Operating Permit; he lacked proper insurance, a driver’s license and didn't display his "N" sign.

The driver was arrested and released on scene pending a March court appearance.