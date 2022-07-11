iHeartRadio
Grand Forks Residents Informed of Low-Level Flying

(Image: Plane stock)

Grand Forks and surrounding area residents can expect Low Level Flying in the skies starting today, July 11th.

Talon Helicopters will reportedly be flying until August 31st to inspect FortisBC high pressure natural gas lines and identify any issues in order to prevent larger problems.

Precise flight times are not available as 23 Regional Districts are being impacted through July and August.

