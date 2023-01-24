Grand Forks Scooter Ride Leads to Multiple Charges

A 55-year old Grand Forks resident is awaiting his March court date after having his motorized scooter impounded last week.

Police spotted the man on Market Avenue just after 11AM on Wednesday, January 18th.

Sergeant Darryl Peppler explains that the vehicle was observed as a Limited Speed Motorcycle; not an E-Bike as one might expect:

“Further checks on the limited speed motorcycle determined that the operator did not have a valid drivers licence, nor was the bike registered or insured. So at that time the operator was given a ticket for no drivers licence, no insurance and his drivers licence status showed that he was both prohibited and suspended.”

Peppler explains that both types of vehicle are increasing in popularity, but operators need to know the difference:

“An E-Bike looks like a regular bike, however it is assisted by a motor and that motor shuts off or disengages when the cyclist stops pedalling. On a lot of these scooters, the motor does not shut off and therefore they’re treated as a limited speed motorcycle and those need to have proper insurance and registration.”

Operators of E-Bikes, or Motor Assisted Cycles, simply need to be 16 years of age or older and wear a bike helmet. An education-blitz with BC Highway patrol is anticipated for this spring to ensure that motorists understand the difference.