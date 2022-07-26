Highway 3 Re-Opens Following Fatal MVI near Castlegar

Castlegar & District RCMP says this morning's temporary Highway-3 closure was due to a fatal collision between a pickup truck and transport truck.

Emergency services were called shortly after 5AM, July 26th, where police report that the pickup truck appears to have encountered and struck an elk on the highway and subsequently veered into the path of an oncoming transport truck.

The 75-year old lone occupant of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased on scene while the transport truck driver was treated for injuries on-scene.

RCMP, the Castlegar Fire Department and BC Ambulance Services attended, while police continue to assist the BC Coroners Service with their investigation.